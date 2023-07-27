All The Reasons Molly's Recast On General Hospital Is A Total Mess

Recasts on soap operas can be tricky, especially if the actor being replaced has occupied the role for several years. Sometimes, it's only temporary, whether the actor simply needs some time off, or has some personal issues in their real life. Tyler Christopher was fired from both "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital," because of his acknowledged alcohol abuse. Christopher's "GH" character, Nikolas Cassadine, was recast in 2019 with Marcus Coloma, and it took a little bit for fans to warm up to him.

Then, the show abruptly recast the part again with Adam Huss in 2022, when Coloma's three-year contract was up, even though he would have preferred to stay on. Needless to say, fans were in an uproar. The same goes for Haley Pullos who began playing Molly Lansing-Davis on "GH" in 2009 but was replaced when she was arrested on DUI charges after a scary accident on April 29, 2023. Pullos wasn't fired, and the part was temporarily recast with Holiday Mia Kriegel.

Sure, she's a full head taller than Pullos, but that didn't matter because she sounded, acted, and even somewhat resembled Pullos' Molly. And besides, fans knew it was only temporary, and they were willing to give her a shot. However, in another inexplicable move, "GH" abruptly replaced Molly yet again with Brooke Anne Smith in July 2023. Similar to Coloma's situation, no official reason has been given for this change in actor, and "GH" keeps mishandling things.