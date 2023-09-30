OutDaughtered's Adam And Danielle Busby Are Hopeful Hazel's Vision Issues Won't Hold Her Back

TLC's "Outdaughtered" parents, Adam and Danielle Busby, hope that the thing that helps Hazel Busby, one of their six daughters, stand out won't be the thing that holds her back. Hazel is the only sister of the Busby quintuplets who wears glasses, making it easy to pick her out amongst her siblings. However, her parents are concerned that her vision problems may impact her future.

"Hazel has an eye condition she was born with that's called congenital nystagmus," Adam explained in an "OutDaughtered" clip. "It's an involuntary eye flutter. When she was a baby, all the way up to her first surgery, she would look off to the left and force her eye to the right corner so she could focus."

Due to her eye condition, Hazel had surgery as a baby and uses vision aids today, including glasses and occasionally an eye patch. As Hazel continues to grow and reach new childhood milestones — like riding a bike — her parents are hopeful that her vision won't disaffect her ability to have these important moments.