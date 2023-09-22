OutDaughtered's Adam Busby Has Been Open About His Experience With Postpartum Depression

Roughly 10% of new fathers experience postpartum depression before or after the birth of their children, according to the Cleveland Health Clinic. Yet, the conversations centered around this mental health condition primarily focus on cisgender women. TLC's "OutDaughtered" dad, Adam Busby, hopes to use his nationally televised platform to change that.

As the show title implies, Adam and his wife Danielle have six daughters: their eldest, Blayke Busby, and an all-female set of quintuplets — the first of their kind in documented United States history. While the TLC series follows the hijinx and drama that comes with a family of eight, Adam wanted to use the show to talk about his struggles with PPD following the quints' birth.

"After coming face to face with postpartum depression following the birth of our five daughters, I quickly learned that this is a very real struggle that dads all around the world go through, yet you rarely ever hear it talked about," he said in a statement to People. "I'd be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn't honest with them."