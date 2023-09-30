JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Has Strong Feelings About RFK Jr.'s Presidential Campaign

In Jack Schlossberg's Instagram video, Schlossberg said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should join him in supporting President Joe Biden, rather than running for president himself. Schlossberg criticized RFK Jr., saying, "Instead, he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict for personal gain and fame." Schlossberg didn't go into detail about the conspiracy theories that RFK Jr. has talked about, but RFK Jr. has long been a vaccine skeptic. In 2021, RFK Jr. was even kicked off of Instagram for posting misinformation about vaccines.

Schlossberg didn't stop there with his criticism of his cousin. "I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let's not be distracted again by somebody's vanity project." Yikes! Schlossberg's takedown of his own family member was also paired with why he thinks Biden is the right person for president, bringing it back to President John F. Kennedy's legacy. "Joe Biden shares my grandfather's vision of America," Schlossberg said. "That we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

While RFK Jr. doesn't seem to have specifically or publicly responded to Schlossberg's video, he has talked about awareness of his family's opinions of his presidential ambitions. He told CNN: "Some members of my family agree with me and others do not. I bear them no ill will. Families can disagree and still love each other."