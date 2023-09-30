JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Has Strong Feelings About RFK Jr.'s Presidential Campaign
Jack Schlossberg may not have the last name, but he's a major part of the Kennedy family. He's definitely got the look — a lot of people think Schlossberg looks just like JFK Jr. He's the son of Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy. Schlossberg has gradually got into the family business, particularly with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Awards. He also met with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales when they were in Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.
Another Kennedy in the family business of politics is Schlossberg's cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is currently running for president. Schlossberg has made it absolutely clear that he does not have any respect for RFK Jr.'s campaign. In July 2023, Schlossberg posted a video on Instagram where he talked about how he supported Joe Biden for president. In it, he talked about the importance of the Kennedy legacy and just how much RFK Jr.'s presidential bid wasn't living up to that legacy.
Jack Schlossberg has harsh words for his cousin RFK Jr.
In Jack Schlossberg's Instagram video, Schlossberg said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should join him in supporting President Joe Biden, rather than running for president himself. Schlossberg criticized RFK Jr., saying, "Instead, he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict for personal gain and fame." Schlossberg didn't go into detail about the conspiracy theories that RFK Jr. has talked about, but RFK Jr. has long been a vaccine skeptic. In 2021, RFK Jr. was even kicked off of Instagram for posting misinformation about vaccines.
Schlossberg didn't stop there with his criticism of his cousin. "I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let's not be distracted again by somebody's vanity project." Yikes! Schlossberg's takedown of his own family member was also paired with why he thinks Biden is the right person for president, bringing it back to President John F. Kennedy's legacy. "Joe Biden shares my grandfather's vision of America," Schlossberg said. "That we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard."
While RFK Jr. doesn't seem to have specifically or publicly responded to Schlossberg's video, he has talked about awareness of his family's opinions of his presidential ambitions. He told CNN: "Some members of my family agree with me and others do not. I bear them no ill will. Families can disagree and still love each other."
The Kennedy family hasn't publicly backed RFK Jr.'s presidential hopes
Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg went on the "Today Show" in September 2023 to talk about the 2023 winners of the Profile in Courage Awards, and while they were there, host Savannah Guthrie asked Schlossberg about the harsh comments he made about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his Instagram video. "I'm very glad I did it. I stand by what I said in my video," Schlossberg said. "I love my family, and I'm very proud of our legacy of public service," he said. Guthrie then asked Caroline Kennedy if Schlossberg posting the video about RFK Jr. was complicating the Kennedys' family dynamics. But for Caroline, she didn't think it had changed anything.
This could be because Schlossberg isn't the only Kennedy who has called out or distanced themselves from RFK Jr. since his bid for a presidential run. RFK Jr.'s sister, Kerry Kennedy, told CNN that while she loves her brother, "I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues [...] It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization."
President Joe Biden clearly has the political support of much of the Kennedy family. Biden has a history of friendship with the Kennedys, and he even has a bust of Robert F. Kennedy in the Oval Office.