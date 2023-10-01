Inside Nicole Kidman's Relationship With Her Kids Bella And Connor Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are the parents of two adopted children, Connor and Isabella "Bella" Cruise. When the couple split, the "Moulin Rogue" actor's relationship with their kids became fractured. She has since moved on with country star Keith Urban and welcomed two girls, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, but there has been much speculation about where things stand with Kidman and her eldest children.

The specifics of their relationship may be vague, but when Kidman speaks about Connor and Bella to the press, there's a lot of love. "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love," she said in The Sun in 2019. She has also made it clear that there is no difference between having adopted or biological children. "It's the emotion of attaching to a child and helping to guide them and rear them [that is important]," she told Tatler in 2018.

They are all grown up, and their mom feels they've turned out well. "They are healthy and sane and together and are great, great people," she told Associated Press (via Daily Mail) in 2010. "So I'm not one of those people that needs to be reminded of what I have." But that doesn't mean everything has always been perfect. Here's how Nicole Kidman's relationship with Bella and Connor has evolved over the years.