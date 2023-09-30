Tom Cruise And Brooke Shields Had Some Very Public Drama

Before the days of X, formerly known as Twitter, celebrity feuds were relegated to the pages of gossip magazines and talk show interviews. Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton famously used the paparazzi to fling insults at one another in the mid-2000s. In 1992, a rift between David Letterman and Jay Leno formed when the latter was chosen to host "The Tonight Show." Bette Davis and Joan Crawford were well-known Hollywood rivals for decades ... As long as there have been celebrities, there's been public beef.

Considering his association with The Church of Scientology, Tom Cruise is no stranger to controversy. A-listers like Mark Wahlberg, ex-Scientologist Leah Reminini, and even Judd Apatow have all spoken out against the "Mission Impossible" star. "The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co-parenting and antidepressants," Apatow joked at the 2023 DGA Awards (via Variety), a reference to Cruise's public criticisms of actor, former model, and author Brooke Shields.

In her 2005 book, "Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression," the "Pretty Baby" star discussed her use of antidepressants after giving birth to her first child. Cruise, who along with many of his fellow Scientology members rejects the use of therapy and psychiatric medication, called her beliefs "dangerous."