What We Know About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Reported Romantic Rendezvous In Portugal

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry's relationship is still strong, despite the rift between Harry and others in the royal family. So it makes sense that the Sussexes would stop by for a quick visit; after all, a flight from Germany to Portugal is much shorter than one from California. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club on the Alentejo coast, south of Lisbon. Princess Eugenie has been splitting her time between London and Portugal as hubby Jack Brooksbank has been working for the private beach resort.

The head of the Alentejo Tourism Board Jose Santosy confirmed that Harry and Meghan had indeed stayed at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club resort. He explained that the destination would be an appealing one for the couple, considering its, "gastronomy, nature, heritage and, of course, the comfort of the existing accommodation, but also the ability to guarantee discretion during their stay," as reported by the Daily Mail.

The resort is in the small town of Melides, with a population of only about 1,500. It's definitely a laid-back place with miles of pristine white sand beach, and it sounds like the perfect place to get away from it all for a romantic birthday celebration. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were apparently seen getting on a flight on September 20 back to London, so it was probably a three-day vacation for just the two of them. As parents of two young kids, it was probably a much-appreciated break.