The Teenage Romance That Almost Came Between Danica McKellar & Candace Cameron Bure

In Season 2, Episode 13 of "Growing Pains," eldest brother Mike has three girls vying for his attention as he decides who to take to the dance. Fellow "Growing Pains" actor Jeremy Miller may have used this episode for inspiration when he decided: Why choose one girl when you could potentially have both?

Danica McKellar explained how it all went down to Fox News: "So, in 1989, I believe it was, there was this party that a teen magazine was putting on and Jeremy Miller, who was also a young actor, he was at this party. I was there, and Candace [Cameron Bure] was there, and he asked me to be his girlfriend. And I was like, 'Yes!'"

There was only one problem: Bure thought that she was dating Miller. Fortunately, it seems like Miller got away with the love triangle for a time. McKellar revealed that she and Bure didn't realize they were both in a relationship with Miller until they had a moment on "Dancing with the Stars" years in the future.

Had the women decided to fight for who got to date the fair-haired, dark-browed Miller at the time, their friendship could have been in jeopardy. However, McKellar noted — while also admonishing Miller for the scheme — that she's still close with Bure. "[It's] so silly. I mean, we were so young. We were like 13 years old. So, this was not any kind of serious relationship we're talking about," she said. "Luckily my friendship with Candace has survived just fine."