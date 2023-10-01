How Tim Scott's Love Life Became A Topic Of Debate For The 2024 Presidential Election

As the 2024 presidential election heats up, aspiring politicians across the country are revving up ahead of the primary elections. The first GOP primary debate of election season took place in August 2023, setting an uneasy tone for the upcoming race. The debate was fronted by presidential hopefuls Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Doug Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, and Nikki Haley. Several viral moments came from the night, such as the ripped-off Barack Obama quote Ramaswamy used during his opening speech.

Famously missing from the debate was former president Donald Trump, who faces four federal indictments in relation to overthrowing the 2020 election. But these charges haven't stopped his campaign plans. Even if Trump were to face prison time, the charges legally couldn't stop him from running again. Despite Trump's lead in the Republican polls, his running mates are not backing down. In the world of politics, controversy is fuel –– even when the "scandal" isn't really a scandal at all.

Such is the case for Scott, a South Carolina senator and GOP candidate whose love life has been called into question. Of course, every president is expected to have a first lady by his side. As a 57-year-old bachelor, Scott's lack of a wife was deemed concerning for conservative voters and donors. Traditional values such as marriage and children are highly valued by Scott's voter demographic, but his past romantic partners remain a mystery.