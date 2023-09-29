The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

As far as we're concerned, there's no such thing as too many red carpets. It seems that the world of country music is in agreement on that since they've added another award show to their annual lineup. The first-ever People's Choice Country Awards made its debut at the Grand Ole Opry this year, and country music's favorite stars were all in attendance. It's a rare opportunity to attend the debut of an awards show, and "with great power comes great responsibility." No two awards shows have exactly the same attire. Consequently, the ensemble each individual sported to the first People's Choice Country Awards helped to set the tone of this red carpet for years to come. And, boy did they set one interesting tone.

This red carpet was truly all over the place, and it made for one seriously fun night of fashion. Some stars looked amazing, and others made some very bizarre choices, but across the board, these celebs stayed away from playing it safe. If you love a seriously stacked Worst Dressed list, then you're going to love the red carpet from the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.