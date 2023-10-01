Why Divorcing Kody Brown Left Sister Wives' Janelle Penniless

Making the decision to divorce Kody Brown proved to be a challenging one for Janelle Brown, particularly when it came to her financial situation. Having spent nearly three decades in their marriage and fully embracing plural life, Janelle found herself heavily intertwined with Kody and the rest of the Browns — especially financially. A significant blow to Janelle's budget was her investment in the infamous Coyote Pass property.

Originally, the family envisioned building separate houses for each of the four wives, along with one for Kody, leading them to acquire an $820,000 plot of land in Arizona. Unfortunately, following Kody's three dramatic breakups, their initial plans fell through, and the property has remained untouched since the purchase. Despite no progress in development, the spacious 14 acres of land is a source of ongoing drama among the Browns.

"My name is on [the] property with everybody else, probably nobody will cooperate now and play ball. I can't believe I'm 50 and can't do my own thing 'cause I'm so tied up with them financially," Janelle explained on "Sister Wives" (via ET), adding, "I can't believe I got myself into this position. How dumb is that? I know better." Will her challenging financial situation, coupled with the weight of her investments, force the reality star to contemplate going back to Kody?