5 Bold And The Beautiful Characters We Don't See Enough Of

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has been on the air for over three decades, and while faces like Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) have remained a constant, several new characters have been added. "Bold" is only a half-hour soap, so naturally, it doesn't have the space to tell the volume of stories as its sister series, "The Young and the Restless." However, there's still ample time for "Bold" to improve on their existing cast of characters.

The show often gets lazy and leans on the same characters like Brooke, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). These four, as well as Ridge's daughter, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), tend to take up the majority of the screen time. That's fine to a degree, but the incessant focus on them causes many of the other characters to be pushed to the side. Many even disappear for months at a time.

There's a large universe of interconnected relationships and a huge potential for drama at the writers' disposal, but they aren't letting most of their characters shine. Despite the majority being shelved, there are some that deserve more screen time than others, including legacy characters with ties to the original group. Others are newer to the scene. They should get the opportunity to expand their story and unravel more layers to largely one-dimensional portrayals.