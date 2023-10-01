The Real Meaning Behind Doja Cat's Paint The Town Red

When Amalaratna "Amala" Zandile Dlamini aka Doja Cat released "Paint The Town Red," fans weren't particularly rushing to stream the track after the singer's polarizing comments about them. In a bizarre Threads post, Doja called out her fanbase kittens. She wrote, "If you call yourself 'kitten' or kittenz,' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents." When one supporter asked her to share her preferred fanbase name, she clapped back by asking them to delete their account and rethink their life choices.

Another fan account urged Doja to let her fans know that she loves them, and she responded by telling them that she can't love people she doesn't know. When someone pointed out that they didn't personally know Doja but chose to love and support her career so she could be famous, the singer wrote, "Nobody forced you [I don't know] why you're talking to me like my mother. B**** you sound like a crazy person."

Unsurprisingly, her fans weren't pleased with her harsh responses, and as a result, Doja reportedly lost around 500,000 followers. Nevertheless, she didn't take her comments back and instead posted an Instagram story expressing how happy she was that these people had unfollowed her because now she could finally be free and show her true self. While this controversy happened a mere week before "Paint The Town Red's" release, it matches the song perfectly since it shows that Doja couldn't care less about her public image.