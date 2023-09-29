B&B's Katherine Kelly Lang Loves The Steamy Thomas & Hope Storyline Just As Much As We Do

It would be a massive understatement to say that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) crossed too many lines in his quest to be with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Thomas' obsession with Hope led to him making her think her baby was dead, kissing a mannequin lookalike, and using his son as a weapon. However, as time passed, Thomas seemingly put in the work to reform his image and earn back Hope's trust. Throughout this period, they worked closely together on her fashion line, spending countless hours in close proximity to each other.

Hope began fantasizing about Thomas despite being married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and she eventually gave in to temptation. Hope made the first move, but unfortunately, her husband had a full view of their scandalous lip-lock. Upon returning home, Hope and Liam made the decision to divorce, freeing Hope to pursue something with Thomas. Hope has made it clear to Thomas that she isn't in love and isn't looking for a serious relationship, but that hasn't stopped him from professing promises of a future with her.

Hope and Thomas have spent countless episodes steaming up our screens in the throes of passion, but there's one person in their lives vehemently against it. Hope's mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), has expressed her outrage, but the actor who plays her feels quite differently in real life. Unlike her fictional counterpart, Lang is not only supportive of the pairing, but she loves watching the electric chemistry exuding from the lovers.