Body Language Expert Reveals How The Royals Really Feel About Prince Andrew

As the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew was once a key British royal. According to People, the prince spent 22 years serving in the British Navy as a helicopter pilot. And, in April 1982, he even went off to the Falklands War. This history of personal sacrifice — and dedication to the crown — once earned Andrew the title of "world's most eligible bachelor." However, in 2023, it mostly means that the unpopular prince had a long way to fall.

Indeed, Andrew's reputation was torn to tatters when it emerged that the prince had a close personal relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photographs released in a 2021 sex trafficking trial of Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, revealed that the three had vacationed together at Balmoral. Per The New York Times, one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, also filed a lawsuit against Andrew, in which she accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was a minor. The case was settled out of court.

When Andrew's association with Epstein became public, he was stripped of his military titles and "HRH" designation, BBC News reported. He also stepped down as a working royal. However, some royal watchers are wondering if the prince could be on the path to forgiveness. To discover what the royals really think about Andrew, The List spoke with Jess Ponce III, a body language expert, communication coach, and the author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E: 7 Keys to Unlock the Speaker Within."