DAYS & GH Vet Brandon Barash Is 'Smitten' After Baby Boy Joaquin's Arrival

Although Brandon Barash's "General Hospital" character Johnny Zacchara has been in prison since 2016, the fan favorite actor has continued to thrill viewers on "Days of Our Lives," first as Jake DiMera and currently as his twin brother, Stefan DiMera. While his characters are always causing trouble, Barash's life is the polar opposite, as he's shared many family moments with his followers on social media. From co-parenting his daughter Harper with ex-wife Kirsten Storms (Maxie, "GH") to honoring his late father on Instagram in June 2021 and announcing the heartbreaking news of his stepmother's death in January 2023, the actor has never held back the details of his personal life.

On September 28, the overjoyed Barash once again took to the social media platform to announce that he and his wife, Isabella Devoto, had their first child together, writing, "Joaquin Lee Barash arrived on the planet on 9.15.23. A mighty name for a mighty boy...to honor my (departed but never gone) father, Jerry Lee Barash, as well as my wife's Hispanic heritage." The Instagram post was accompanied by photos of Barash and Devoto with their newborn, his daughter Harper cradling the baby in her arms, and the sweet, swaddled child wearing a tag bearing details of his birth.