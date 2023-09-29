Why Suits' Patrick J. Adams Regrets His Meghan Markle Throwback On Instagram

"Suits" has been experiencing a resurgence in popularity since it became available on Netflix in June 2023. The legal dramedy, whose cast included Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was crowned number one in the U.S. during the week of June 26, and the show has maintained that number one spot for 11 consecutive weeks.

This renewed interest created some nostalgia for "Suits" cast member Patrick J. Adams, and he used Instagram to share some of his behind-the-scenes photo collection from the TV show's production. In his role as Mike Ross, Adams was on the show from its beginning, and his character eventually got involved in a relationship with Meghan's character Rachel Zane. Some of Adams' snapshots included Meghan and other actors on the show hanging out and relaxing between takes.

However, the four posts' worth of photos were quickly removed and replaced by an apology from Adams. The actor had been alerted that his actions were in violation of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike since they were construed as a form of marketing the show. While Adams had originally shown the photos to salute his fellow castmates and their friendships, he expressed his sincere regrets for his error. In addition, in his statement, Adams took the opportunity to show support for the strike and "its effort to win our membership realistic 21st-century compensation and protections" (via Hello!).