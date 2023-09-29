Body Language Expert Tells Us Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara Are Closer Than Ever In New Video

Despite her success as an actor, director, and producer, life hasn't been smooth sailing for Angelina Jolie, especially in the last few years. After splitting from her husband Brad Pitt in 2016, she entered into a years-long custody battle with her ex-husband over their six children: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. These days, Brad Pitt's relationship with his kids is reportedly rocky, and the oldest of the Jolie-Pitt children took their mom's side in the split, according to Us Weekly.

From posing with them at the "Eternals" premiere in 2021, to involving them in her various side hustles, Angelina Jolie is clearly close with her children. Zahara, specifically, has become Angelina Jolie's style protégé. When the Spelman College student isn't busy attending classes, she can be found helping out her A-list mother with Atelier Jolie, a custom upcycling service based out of New York City. The environmentally-conscious clothing brand has even given Zahara the creative freedom to design her own pieces. In a recent promotional video published by Vogue, the mother-daughter duo can be seen happily trying on a few Atelier Jolie looks.

The List spoke with Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," to get his opinion on their mother-daughter bond. According to Ponce, the pair were clearly "having a blast" on the Vogue set. "They are like two besties enjoying the day together," he told us.