What Happened To M3 Girl Designs After Shark Tank?

Businesses owned by young entrepreneurs are not only endearing but impressive. For example, take M3 Girl Designs, a bottlecap jewelry line marketed toward the preteen crowd. Tween sisters Margot and Maddie Bradshaw were the faces of the company, and their mother Diane oversaw the business. The company name was also a sweet ode to their team: "M3" stands for "Mom, Margot, Maddie."

In 2006, Maddie began making her unique designs at just ten years old. What originally started as bottlecap magnets for her locker turned into "snap caps," or interchangeable jewelry pieces. Fast forward to 2011, and Maddie's innovation had turned into a full-scale business. The Bradshaw ladies took their passion project before the stars of "Shark Tank" during the show's third season in 2012. In their pitch, "M3 Girl Designs" was marketed as a jewelry line for girls "ages eight to 80." All M3 Girl Designs pieces contained colorful bottlecaps that could be worn as bracelets, necklaces, or hair accessories.

Aside from the company's adorable origin story, the Sharks were impressed by what the Bradshaw ladies had achieved. M3 Girl Designs totaled $1.1 million in sales in the year prior to filming (per Shark Tank Blog). Maddie had even published a book for fellow kid entrepreneurs called "You Can Start a Business, Too!" So with definite success, what could M3 Girl Designs possibly need from the Sharks? Apparently, season tickets — and hundreds of thousands in investment.