Grown-Up Harper Beckham Stays Close To Dad David In Sweet New Photo
After having brought three boys into the world, David and Victoria Beckham finally welcomed a daughter into their testosterone-filled family in 2011. Harper Seven was born in July of that year and instantly had every member of the household completely smitten. "The moment she was born, I think me and the boys, we were all done," David revealed to "The Today Show."
Harper, who was born several years after her youngest older brother, is close to both her parents but seems to have a special relationship with her dad. Beckham regularly features his daughter in his Instagram feed, his captions filled with gushing sentimentality. On her birthday this year, he offered up his adoration by writing, "You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for."
On Sept. 29, 2023, Beckham and Harper showed they're still just as close as ever. The two attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show together, holding hands and smiling as they strolled outside near the venue. It's not the first time the two have shown their close relationship in public — daddy-daughter dates are a frequent occurrence for these two.
Father and daughter like to spend time together
David Beckham and his daughter Harper looked dashing as they attended Paris Fashion Week — and part of that reason is Harper's makeup skills. Prior to the event, Beckham posted a video on Instagram of the two of them singing along to Taylor Swift while Harper brushed various products over her dad's brow and cheeks. "My little makeup artist is good & has a great playlist," Beckham wrote.
The two also looked spectacular wearing matching pink feather boas while attending the Harry Styles concert together in June. And, earlier this year, the duo had a daddy-daughter double date with another famous athlete and his offspring: Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Each proud dad posted a pic on their Instagram Story of the four of them cuddled close.
Beckham is enjoying having his daughter be his little pal for as long as he can and is wary of her growing up too quickly — especially when boys start entering the picture. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Beckham told the story of how he accompanied one of his sons on his first date, sitting five tables away. He also made a vow about Harper's first date and his proximity. "I will be closer than that," he said.