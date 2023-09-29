Grown-Up Harper Beckham Stays Close To Dad David In Sweet New Photo

After having brought three boys into the world, David and Victoria Beckham finally welcomed a daughter into their testosterone-filled family in 2011. Harper Seven was born in July of that year and instantly had every member of the household completely smitten. "The moment she was born, I think me and the boys, we were all done," David revealed to "The Today Show."

Harper, who was born several years after her youngest older brother, is close to both her parents but seems to have a special relationship with her dad. Beckham regularly features his daughter in his Instagram feed, his captions filled with gushing sentimentality. On her birthday this year, he offered up his adoration by writing, "You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for."

On Sept. 29, 2023, Beckham and Harper showed they're still just as close as ever. The two attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show together, holding hands and smiling as they strolled outside near the venue. It's not the first time the two have shown their close relationship in public — daddy-daughter dates are a frequent occurrence for these two.