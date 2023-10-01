Sad Details About RHONY Star Brynn Whitfield's Childhood

"The Real Housewives of New York City" newbie Brynn Whitfield has made quite an impression on fans since her debut in the popular reality series. She has adapted well to her glamorous "Housewives" role, emerging as the fun yet sometimes inappropriate castmate who often has something shocking to say. In addition to her newfound TV stardom, Whitfield has a successful career in PR that's given her an estimated worth of more than $3 million. However, while life is good now, Whitfield's childhood was filled with sadness, something she still carries with her today.

Whitfield was raised in South Bend, Indiana, by her maternal grandmother, Darlene, whom she affectionately refers to as her mother. Not only did Darlene take on the task of raising Whitfield when her birth parents weren't in a position to do so, but she also raised Whitfield's brother Daris and sister, Trina. The children ended up in her care after severe neglect at the hands of their parents, Alton Whitfield and Jill Marie Mitchell. Unfortunately, when Darlene passed away in March 2021, Whitfield lost the only maternal figure she had growing up. It was a harsh blow given the abuse and neglect she experienced before coming to live with her grandmother.