What To Know About RHONY Star Brynn Whitfield's Ex-Fiance Gideon Lang-Laddie

"Real Housewives of New York City" star and public relations expert Brynn Whitfield has caused quite a stir since making her Bravo debut. Between accusations of flirting with co-star Erin Lichy's husband, Abraham, and claims that she is a high-paid sugar baby, Whitfield is leaving mixed impressions on fans of the rebooted Big City franchise. However, there is one thing that viewers can agree on: her ex-fiance Gideon Lang-Laddie, who was introduced during Season 14 while car shopping with Whitfield.

The two were together for five years after meeting on Tinder. Lang-Laddie and Whitfield broke up at one point, but that did not stop him from popping the question despite Whitfield having a new boyfriend. After accepting Lang-Laddie's proposal, Whitfield admitted that she was not ready to be married and broke off the engagement. Still, the two remained friends, and Lang-Laddie still thinks extremely highly of her. Fellow "RHONYC" star Ubah Hassan even advised Whitfield to pick up where she left off with the wealthy London-born gentleman. While it's yet to be seen if Whitfield will give their relationship another chance, Lang-Laddie has plenty of career endeavors to keep him busy.