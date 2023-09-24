What To Know About RHONY Star Brynn Whitfield's Ex-Fiance Gideon Lang-Laddie
"Real Housewives of New York City" star and public relations expert Brynn Whitfield has caused quite a stir since making her Bravo debut. Between accusations of flirting with co-star Erin Lichy's husband, Abraham, and claims that she is a high-paid sugar baby, Whitfield is leaving mixed impressions on fans of the rebooted Big City franchise. However, there is one thing that viewers can agree on: her ex-fiance Gideon Lang-Laddie, who was introduced during Season 14 while car shopping with Whitfield.
The two were together for five years after meeting on Tinder. Lang-Laddie and Whitfield broke up at one point, but that did not stop him from popping the question despite Whitfield having a new boyfriend. After accepting Lang-Laddie's proposal, Whitfield admitted that she was not ready to be married and broke off the engagement. Still, the two remained friends, and Lang-Laddie still thinks extremely highly of her. Fellow "RHONYC" star Ubah Hassan even advised Whitfield to pick up where she left off with the wealthy London-born gentleman. While it's yet to be seen if Whitfield will give their relationship another chance, Lang-Laddie has plenty of career endeavors to keep him busy.
Gideon Lang-Laddie works in global real estate
Gideon Lang-Laddie is an established international real estate broker. In 2017, he landed an agent role with The Agency, a luxury global real estate company. In 2015, he founded his investment firm, Lima Squared Advisors. His Instagram profile showcases several of the million-dollar properties he helps to sell.
Additionally, Lang-Laddie's resume also includes a rich history in finance, which he details in his LinkedIn bio, writing, "Accomplished and driven professional with over 20 years experience in financial institutions, in public and private equity marketing, sales and sales-trading, and real estate investment and sales."
After graduating from the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, England, with a bachelor's degree in finance, he worked as a stockbroker and then a sales trader. Lang-Laddie then moved to New York in the early 2000s. There, he received an offer for a managing director position with the IT consulting firm ESP Technologies. He moved on to several director positions before joining Bloomberg as an account manager in April 2014.
Lang-Laddie is the host of luxury car and home show
Outside of corporate success, Gideon Lang-Laddie has a love for luxury automobiles. This hobby has transcended into a YouTube series known as "Gideon's Roadshow." Acting as host, Lang-Laddie educates viewers on the components of the vehicles he test drives. On his journeys, he also tours various estates, some of which are rich in history, such as the Seton Castle in East Lothian, Scotland. The series is presented by the global real estate agency he works for, The Agency, and has attracted over 300,000 views to date. The last episode was posted in July 2022, so it's unclear when fans can expect new shows.
Lang-Laddie has many career accolades to his name. This, combined with his charming persona, which earned him the nickname "British Disney prince" from Brynn Whitfield, is the reason "Real Housewives of New York City" fans have fallen head over heels for him. If the two did decide to reconnect romantically, they'd likely become a favorite among Bravo couples.