Yolanda Hadid Took Her Divorce From David Foster Especially Hard

Yolanda Hadid's dating history is full of drama and failed romances. Over the years, the former model has been married to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and later to musician David Foster, but things didn't work out with either partner long-term. Still, it was her second marriage to Foster that has made the most headlines, with fans wanting to know why the relationship ended. After all, the pair dated for five years before marrying in 2011, so they were together for quite a while. Sadly, Foster and Hadid announced their divorce in 2015, saying they decided to split paths.

"We've shared nine beautiful and joyous years together. During that time, we experienced love, friendship, and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families, and health issues," the couple told People. However, it's still unclear why they broke up. Hadid suspected their marriage ended because of her chronic Lyme disease diagnosis and the limitations it placed on her life,but Foster denied it.

Whatever the reason, their separation took a toll on the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, and she went as far as saying that "divorce is almost like a death" in a 2016 episode of the show. While Hadid did eventually find the strength to move on from the relationship and feel happy again, it was anything but a straightforward journey.