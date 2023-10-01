Why HGTV's Alison Victoria Took 400k From Her Friends (And Hasn't Paid Them Back)

You probably know Alison Victoria as the interior designer behind "Windy City Rehab." The HGTV star has also put her touch on homes as part of the network's "Rock the Block" and "Battle on the Beach." But she truly shines in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois, from which her show derived its name. Victoria describes her style as "comforting but contemporary" via Homes and Gardens. She has a real eye for making rooms multifunctional, a skill she might have mastered while on the DIY Network's "Kitchen Crashers."

But her talents would truly be put to the test when she undertook a very personal project. This was one that pushed her budget to the limit, too. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the interior designer admitted that she took a loan of $400,000 from her best friends to help her with the home makeover. In all, she would pour $1.2 million into the renovation. You might be scratching your head, wondering why an HGTV celeb like Victoria would need to take a loan, especially when the network often foots the bill.

As it turns out, her latest dream home wasn't for clients or even for the television program. It was entirely for herself and came in the form of an almost 7,000-square-foot building that formerly housed offices in the 1930s. Since she purchased it over half a decade ago, Victoria had been dreaming of what she could do with it. That is until her realtor told her she could technically make it her home.