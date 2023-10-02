Lauren Boebert's Top 5 Biggest Controversies Since Taking Office

In 2022, Lauren Boebert's husband Jayson Boebert had 911 called on him twice for violent behavior. Over the summer, a neighbor called 911 alleging that, after neighbors had repeatedly asked one of the Boeberts' sons to stop speeding up and down the street in a dune buggy, Jayson Boebert intentionally ran over the neighbor's mailbox with his truck (via The Denver Post). The neighbor also alleged that Jayson Boebert had threatened him, getting in his face and "looking for a fight." No charges were filed and law enforcement stated that the two parties agreed to work it out as "neighbors."

Then, in December of the same year, the Boeberts' teenage son called 911 crying and gasping for breath, stating that his father was "throwing him around" (via Insider). Just a few minutes later, the boy called 911 again to retract his statement, saying his father "did not really get physical with me." Then Lauren Boebert took the phone and said that her son "doesn't need help." Law enforcement sent officers to speak with the family, at which point Lauren and Jayson insisted nothing physical had happened, despite the obvious state of distress their son had been in when calling 911.

Lauren herself called 911 on Jayson back in their dating days, accusing him of assaulting her, for which he was found guilty (via Salon). Critics later derided her for voting against the Violence Against Women Act in 2021.

