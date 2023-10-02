The Major TV Role Kris Jenner Made Boyfriend Corey Gamble Turn Down

It's no secret that the entire KarJenner empire can be traced back to one person: Kris Jenner. She's the mastermind behind Jenner Communications and perhaps the most notorious reality television show of our time, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Kris has a hold on what works in the entertainment world, and it's well known that the "momager" oversees the successful careers of her mega-famous daughters. So, it's no surprise that Kris might also substitute business chats for pillow talk.

In the season 4 premiere of "The Kardashians," Kris spilled about steering longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble away from acting. As the couple had dinner with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, Gamble revealed that he had originally been scouted for Paramount's "Yellowstone." However, Kris made him reject the offer even though the show is one of her favorites. Kim, also a fan of the Western drama series, was shocked to find out that Gamble turned down such a great opportunity.

"Correct, because I told him to say no," Kris explained. "Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship." Ever protective of her beau, the mother of six has remained loyal to Gamble since 2014. Despite his frequent disagreements with her daughters, Kris maintains that Gamble supports her in ways that none of her previous partners ever did. Of course she wouldn't want anything to jeopardize their relationship.