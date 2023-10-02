How Did Christie Brinkley's Daughter Alexa Ray Joel Get Her Name?

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel is unrecognizable today, chiefly because she (fortunately) inherited the best qualities of both parents. Like her supermodel mom, Alexa is a striking beauty. And while she never considered a modeling career herself, she did appear on the runway during New York Fashion Week in 2015, in support of the American Heart Association.

Like her dad, Alexa is an accomplished singer-songwriter who began her performing career at age 19. She's taken the stage a number of times with Billy, including for a duet of "New York State of Mind" at Madison Square Garden in January 2023 (seen here on YouTube). Alexa also covered one of her father's biggest hits, "Just the Way You Are," giving it her own unique flair. As she told Chorus and Verse, after growing up watching her father compose songs, "I definitely believe that music is something that is in my blood, something that I was born to do."

Not surprisingly, music played a huge part in choosing Alexa's name, as well. Her middle name is an homage to the legendary musician Ray Charles, whom Billy has idolized all his life, describing him as "a total natural and one of the greatest singers of all time" to The New York Times. But Billy never imagined that his baby name choice would lead to the opportunity of a lifetime.