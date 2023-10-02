Malia Obama Has Been The Victim Of Multiple Fake Pregnancy Rumors

As a child of a United States president, it can be difficult to dodge the media. Sasha and Malia Obama can certainly attest to this, having experienced their fair share of headlines, both true and fabricated. Photographers can't seem to get enough of capturing Sasha leaving West Hollywood parties or Malia strolling through the streets with her California crew. While these are harmless paparazzi moments, the eldest of the Obama sisters has been the subject of vicious pregnancy rumors.

While former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were still leading the country in 2014, online rumors swirled that Malia was expecting her first child. Years after Obama's second term ended in 2017, another piece of baby gossip hit the internet, sending even more people speculating about Malia becoming a new mother. While such sensationalized stories are likely annoying for the young screenwriter, this territory, unfortunately, comes with Sasha and Malia having their childhood in the White House.