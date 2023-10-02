Penn Badgley Had A Brief But Memorable Stint On Y&R

Penn Badgley has made a name for himself in the entertainment world thanks to his roles on cult shows like "Gossip Girl" and Netflix's serial drama "You." Author Caroline Kepnes, who wrote the book "You" and created the Joe Goldberg character that Badgley has molded into his own, says that she can't help but be in awe each time she watches him on the show. Kepnes also admitted to The List that she got chills seeing Badgley as Joe for the very first time. She said, "Everything from his tone of voice, the way he holds a book — it was like he's embodying this character ... I was so impressed."

But before Badgley became a creepy bookstore owner who had an unhealthy obsession with women on "You," or even before becoming the formidable Dan Humphrey on "Gossip Girl," he was a daytime television star. Even some of his biggest fans probably don't know that Badgley had a very important role on the hit CBS soap, "The Young and the Restless." It was a brief appearance, but it was a part that definitely helped jump-start his very successful acting career.