Days Of Our Lives Fans Weigh In On If Eric & Sloan's Romance Will Really Work

When The List asked "Days of Our Lives" fans whether or not Eric Brady and Sloan Petersen were meant to be or if they were meant to fail, many sure had a lot to say. There were a lot of "DOOL" viewers who said that Eric needed to go back to Nicole Walker, especially if the baby turned out to be his.

Overall, the common sentiment seemed to be that they weren't going to make it, but some fans had hope that they could survive. Some comments included, "Doomed. Eric will dump her when he learns that he is the father of Nicole's baby. It's just a matter of when and how it happens," along with, "They're meant to be, I just hope she's not planning on kidnapping or stealing Nicole's baby." There was this comment as well: "Definitely doomed to fail. He's only with Sloan because he can't be with Nicole. Wait till he finds out what she did, hell will break loose and they're done!"

Now, whether or not Eric and Sloan will continue to be a couple in Salem remains to be seen. But if there's anything that we've learned about Eric over the years, it's that he's spent over half his life trying to be with Nicole, from the day they met 25 years ago. And some things just never change.