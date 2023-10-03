Candace Cameron Bure Vs. Danica McKellar: Which Hallmark Exit Left Fans In Utter Shock?

The Hallmark Channel is like a best friend you've known since high school. It's friendly and always there for you, comforting when you've had a rough day, doesn't judge or argue, and even when you've been apart for a while, you can pick right up where you left off. No wonder it has such a devoted following. Fans mark their calendars for all the holiday marathons, share opinions on The List's Facebook fan page, and order Hallmark wines for sipping while watching "When Calls the Heart." The channel's productions are also popular with its actors, who often return numerous times to both the regular series and Christmas specials.

That's why it was a stunner when two of Hallmark's mainstays abruptly left the network to join rival channel Great American Family (formerly Great American Country). Danica McKellar was the first to announce her move in 2021, and just six months later, Candace Cameron Bure followed suit. The two, already famed for their '90s sitcoms, had become equally beloved for their place in Hallmark's repertory company. McKellar appeared in an impressive 16 movies, including holiday films like "Crown for Christmas" and "You, Me and the Christmas Trees." Bure was best known for her starring role in "The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries," and her holiday movies include "A Shoe Addict's Christmas."

So, which actress' departure was more shocking? The List polled fans for the answer.