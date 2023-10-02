Sia's Tragic Real-Life Story

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of drug and alcohol addiction, suicide, and mental health conditions.

You might not know her face, but you'd definitely recognize Sia Furler as the voice behind chart-topping songs like "Cheap Thrills," "Chandelier," and "Elastic Heart." Since the Australian native hit the scene in 1997 with her less-than-successful debut album "Onlysee," the singer has become a household name, written songs for the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna, and captivated fans with her unique performances and music videos. Over the years, Sia has also taken to hiding her face behind paint or large black and white wigs, and she has become even more of a mystery as her fame has grown.

Although Sia has had a stunning transformation as an artist, her life has been far from easy. From heartbreaking loss to difficult relationships, from addiction to several mental and physical health diagnoses, the pop star has had to deal with seemingly insurmountable tribulations, but she has somehow managed to come out on the other side of it with grace. Here's the scoop behind Sia's tragic real-life story and how, throughout the course of her 25-plus year career, she's overcome so much.