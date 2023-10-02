How Kody Brown Has Changed, According To Christine & Janelle

Janelle Brown found herself grappling with uncertainty about reuniting with Kody Brown, expressing reservations over his new-found patriarchal values in a Season 18 episode of "Sister Wives," People reported. In a candid conversation with her former sister wife, Christine Brown, Janelle opened up about Kody's disapproval of his wives' growing independence, which is apparently a stark departure from his past behaviors. Firm in her stance, she stated, "That will never be me. He's really advocating patriarchy, and I'm not that person."

When Christine asked her about the possibility of being married to Kody again, Janelle admitted openness to the idea but expressed skepticism about the self-proclaimed patriarch's ability to change his ways. Kody had previously criticized Janelle for displaying too much independence, especially when she purchased an RV without consulting with him first, per Us Weekly. Accusing her of making "single woman decisions," Kody's remarks did not sit well with Janelle.

The mother of six took to her confessional to highlight how Kody had neglected her needs for far too long, leading her to take matters into her own hands. "I decided to be my own hero, and I rescued myself," she explained. In a later episode of the show, Janelle expressed her willingness to get counseling but emphasized that she still didn't want to get back together, leaving Kody stunned.