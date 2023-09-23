How Kody Brown's Marriage To Robyn Faltered After The Other Sister Wives Left

All is not well for "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown, so it seems. He started out as a polygamist with four wives but was forced into monogamy when two of them left him, and his third wife stopped trying to reconcile with him. Christine Brown was the first to break the ice by leaving Kody, which the ex-spouses announced on social media in November 2021. Janelle Brown, Kody's second wife and the second to leave the plural family, split from the controversial reality star not even a year later, breaking the news in a "Sister Wives" finale special. Kody was able to push another partner of his, Meri Brown, away in less than 14 months, with the two splitting in January 2023.

The patriarch's three splits have affected his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, who's been left to fend for herself. Kody has been feeling insecure, Robyn told People in August 2023, revealing that she had to stop him from sabotaging their marriage, too.

Following the ordeal, the divisive celebrity shared his side of the story. His divorces caused him to lose faith, as he admitted in his own interview with People, especially because he attempted to make amends with some of his ex-wives but was turned down. In the midst of his struggles, his marriage to Robyn might be on the rocks as well.