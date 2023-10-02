The Floridian Paradise Where TLC Filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort

It's the perfect recipe for reality TV: Four couples who are at their wit's end decide to head off on a group retreat to rediscover what made them fall in love in the first place. This is the juicy premise of "90 Day: The Last Resort."

In TLC's latest iteration of the franchise, the series' most popular (and problematic) couples are back, and unfortunately, they're looking unhappier than ever. "The Last Resort" takes viewers along for the ride as Jovi and Yara, Ed and Liz, Angela and Michael (the latter via video calls), and Kalani and Asuelu fight to save their struggling relationships while soaking up the sun at a retreat in Florida.

The drama that "90 Day Fiancé" fans are used to hits differently this time as the primary shooting location for the series is at an absolutely stunning subtropical locale. The camera captures it all, showcasing crystalline swimming pools, palm tree canopies, and endless sandy beaches. It all makes for an interesting and unique setting for the show. We've all been wondering just where it is the couples have jet set off to, and now we finally have an answer. The couples are brewing up drama in the Florida Keys at one of its most beautiful resort hotels.