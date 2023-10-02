Y&R's Amelia Heinle Remembers Billy Miller With Late Actor's Own Touching Words

Fans and castmates of both "General Hospital" and "The Young and the Restless" are still reeling from the shocking death of beloved actor Billy Miller on Sept. 15, 2023. The soap star had become a fan favorite because of his six-year run as the troubled Billy Abbott on "Y&R," and the show even created an on-set memorial for the fallen actor and posted tributes all over social media.

His death was felt across the soapverse with stars such as Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson) of "Days of Our Lives" lovingly responding to one of the show's Instagram tributes. "This young man brought so much to our daytime community. We and the audience marveled at his heart and his talent. Your bright smile has faded much too soon. I hope you rest now, buddy. Love and condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues," Nichols wrote.

Amelia Heinle, who portrayed Miller's "Y&R" onscreen wife Victoria Newman, took to Instagram on Sept. 30 to share a quote from Miller when he told her about his youth. "'My favorite thing growing up was hiding out from the rain in our little barn with a tin roof on it; it's still my favorite sound. Listening to it coming down and the way it gave me peace.' — by Billy Miller 2010," she wrote. Fans, friends, and co-workers all chimed in with their love and sadness, offering their condolences.