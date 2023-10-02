Y&R's Amelia Heinle Remembers Billy Miller With Late Actor's Own Touching Words
Fans and castmates of both "General Hospital" and "The Young and the Restless" are still reeling from the shocking death of beloved actor Billy Miller on Sept. 15, 2023. The soap star had become a fan favorite because of his six-year run as the troubled Billy Abbott on "Y&R," and the show even created an on-set memorial for the fallen actor and posted tributes all over social media.
His death was felt across the soapverse with stars such as Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson) of "Days of Our Lives" lovingly responding to one of the show's Instagram tributes. "This young man brought so much to our daytime community. We and the audience marveled at his heart and his talent. Your bright smile has faded much too soon. I hope you rest now, buddy. Love and condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues," Nichols wrote.
Amelia Heinle, who portrayed Miller's "Y&R" onscreen wife Victoria Newman, took to Instagram on Sept. 30 to share a quote from Miller when he told her about his youth. "'My favorite thing growing up was hiding out from the rain in our little barn with a tin roof on it; it's still my favorite sound. Listening to it coming down and the way it gave me peace.' — by Billy Miller 2010," she wrote. Fans, friends, and co-workers all chimed in with their love and sadness, offering their condolences.
Billy Miller was truly loved by all
Fellow "Y&R" costars Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell), Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair), and Tracy Bregman (Lauren Fenmore), all responded with love emojis to Amelia Heinle's Instagram post, with Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) writing, "This is truly gorgeous. I love you sis."
Heinle's followers reminisced about her screen time with Billy Miller, with one sending tremendous praise. "What we got to witness was Amelia and Billy bringing [out] the very best in each other on screen. I truly believe as actors, you were each other's destiny. You both shined and we forgot we were watching acting, you were both real, magical, electrifying, beautiful, tragic, and loving," they responded.
A video montage appeared at the end of the Sept. 21 episode presenting four clips of Miller throughout his run. The show also posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "To end today's episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family. Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts." The fans were truly moved by the tribute which one referred to as "Simple, classy, and beautiful." As everyone expressed their love for the late soap star, one X follower encapsulated everyone's sentiment by thanking the show and further writing, "These pictures capture the essence of Billy's heart and beautiful smile. Gone much too soon, but never forgotten and forever in our hearts. I pray you are at peace now, Billy."