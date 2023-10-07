The Trump Family's Biggest Lawsuits

In June 1975, former President Donald Trump and his father Fred Trump settled a housing discrimination case brought against their real estate company.

The lawsuit stated Trump Management was violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968 by refusing to rent apartments to Black tenants. After complaints were filed, the New York City Human Rights Division sent testers to buildings owned by the father and son. Black testers were told no apartments were available, while white testers were offered a rental. The building superintendent said he wasn't "allowed to rent to Black tenants" when confronted by a city human rights commissioner, according to NPR.

It took two years to settle the case as the Trumps attempted to countersue for defamation to the tune of $100 million in damages, but the countersuit was dismissed. Fred and Donald were required to adhere to the Fair Housing Act, place ads in the paper stating apartments were available to rent by minorities, and their real estate company was required to give the New York Urban League a list of vacancies each week. Fred Trump and Coronet Hall Inc. (another Trump company) would also be named in a 1982 class action lawsuit asserting that various civil rights laws and the Fair Housing Act were violated at their properties — Donald Trump was not specifically named in this suit, but he was the owner of Coronet Hall at the time.