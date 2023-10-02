General Hospital's Rena Sofer Explains Why Lois Is Really Returning To Port Charles

When Rena Sofer left her role as Quinn Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" behind in 2022, fans were hoping she would return. What they didn't expect was for her to return to soaps reprising another of her former characters. The actor is going back to Port Charles to play Lois Cerullo on "General Hospital." And just like her character Quinn on "B&B," Lois is another bad girl who knows how to deliver all of the soapy drama.

Sofer first debuted in the role of Lois in 1993, departing the show in 1997. In the mid-2000s, the character was played by Lesli Kay, but Lois hasn't been seen on-screen since 2005. Lois had a really hot romance with Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) and gave birth to a child named Brook Lynn. Lois also had a relationship with a mobster by the name of Lorenzo Alcazar (Ted King) and eventually left Port Charles to start a new life for herself in London, where she has been managing rock bands.

"General Hospital" fans are certainly curious about Lois' return home, but Sofer says that her upcoming storyline isn't centered on Lois. Instead, the main focus will be on Lois' relationship today with her daughter, Brook Lynn Quatermaine (Amanda Setton), and of course her ex, Ned.