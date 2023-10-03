The Crime Kerry Washington Once Committed To Get Into Character For A Role

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In "Scandal," Kerry Washington's beautiful and fashion-forward character, Olivia Pope, is highly involved with the law. As a lawyer, renowned fixer, and former White House aide, she knows the ins and outs of legalese. But in real life, Washington once nearly found herself on the wrong side of the law. Her new memoir, "Thicker Than Water," detailed how she engaged in some risky behavior as a young, up-and-coming actor.

It was back in 2001, over two decades ago, when Kerry Washington was preparing for "Lift." The film follows Washington as Niecy, a small-time criminal who decides to break into the big leagues with a diamond heist. At the time, the now Golden Globe-nominated actor only had two feature-length productions and one short film under her belt. So, like many new actors, she fully devoted herself to the role through method acting, or losing herself in the character to better understand how they would think, feel, and act (via Entertainment Tonight).

Having never stolen anything, those in charge of "Lift," Khari Streeter and DeMane Davis, suggested that she might engage in petty theft. Washington explained that she found a deli amongst the uber-populated streets of Manhattan, complete with security cameras and other anti-shoplifting features. The Hollywood starlet "cased the joint two days in a row, studying the position of the security cameras, noting shift changes or various employees. I bought small items each day so that they would remember me as a customer in good standing," she pens in her book. Then, she stole something.