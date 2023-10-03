Details About Kristin Chenoweth And Josh Bryant's 'Pretty In Pink' Wedding

Kristin Chenoweth is nothing if not a girly girl. The "Descendants" actor is known for her Barbie-blonde locks and love of all things pink. Shade doesn't matter to Chenoweth, as we've seen her sport everything from blush to hot pink at various appearances and award shows. It's no surprise, then, that the Broadway star used her favorite shade throughout her wedding when she said "I do" to her longtime boyfriend Josh Bryant.

A former runaway bride, Chenoweth gushed that she knew it was time to commit when Bryant popped the question with a stunning engagement ring, because he was the one. "I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life," Chenoweth told People. "Until I met Josh. Then I was like, 'Why would I ever let this guy go?' I'm so blessed." Bryant explained that he knew without asking, from the day she said "yes," their wedding would include a pink theme.

And, boy, did it. They say everything is bigger in Texas, but the couple decided to keep their Dallas nuptials tastefully intimate. They tied the knot in September 2023 at a private residence. Chenoweth previously divulged to Entertainment Tonight that she has a large family, who likely composed much of the 140 invitees on the guest list. Josh noted that the wedding planning was a team effort, begging the question, who picked the Baskin-Robbins custom cake enjoyed after the rehearsal dinner? If you think an ice cream cake served at an upscale steakhouse is certainly not the status quo, it was only the beginning of Chenoweth and Bryant's traditional-with-a-twist wedding celebration.