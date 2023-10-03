Tragic Details About Sophia Loren

Had TikTok been around in the 1960s, there's no doubt that everyone's search history would have been filled with the keyword "Sophia Loren." Even today, as of this writing, #SophiaLoren has a staggering 194.7 million views on TikTok — a representation of the Italian megastar's lasting impression on popular culture. When Loren first stepped on the scene, audiences were immediately entranced by her sultry beauty, massive talent, and perhaps most of all, captivating hazel eyes set with her signature, smoky eyeliner.

These days, Loren is taking things easy in comparison to her decades-long career, and she doesn't have much to complain about. "In life, you always go through so many experiences, but I have always tried to live with no regrets," she told Radio Times in 2020. "I think I've reached a peaceful life. I have everything I ever wanted, which is a wonderful family with beautiful children and beautiful grandchildren." But if she were to name one thing she wishes she would have done differently, that would be not getting married in a white dress, which is a desire she still holds on to.

As happy as Loren is with the way her life worked out, things weren't always glamorous for the actor. She did not come from wealth — quite the opposite, actually — and though she was only married once, her 50-year marriage to Carlo Ponti had its fair share of ups and downs.