Who Is Rising Folk Singer Taylor Bickett?

The rise of the internet has provided musical artists with a new avenue for discovery, bringing us stars like the stunningly transformed Justin Bieber via YouTube, Nicki Minaj through MySpace, and Shawn Mendes via Vine. The popularity of TikTok has changed the music space even more, becoming another platform for established musicians to share songs and for up-and-coming artists to make a name for themselves.

Folk singer Taylor Bickett has joined the ranks of those who have gone viral on the short-form video app, alongside celebs like Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. You may have heard the rising songwriter's single, "Quarter Life Crisis," somewhere across the internet when it quickly went viral after its release in late 2022. Fans quickly responded to the song's expression of teenage growing pains with a doubly viral social media trend that exploded across TikTok and Instagram shortly after the song's release.

Yet, Taylor Bickett seems to have much more up her sleeve and promises to be more than a one-hit-wonder.