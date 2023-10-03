A Look Back At Travis Kelce's Whirlwind Romance With Maya Benberry

Travis Kelce subtly confirmed he's a Swiftie while gushing over Taylor Swift after she attended the Chiefs game and drove off with him post-game on September 24, 2023. However, one of Kelce's former flames spoke out against him, giving Swift an ominous warning about the NFL player.

"Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart!" Maya Benberry told the Daily Mail. "I'm sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her." She also said, "Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."

This shade comes to light about seven years after Benberry and Kelce's romance was featured on the small screen on E!'s "Catching Kelce" reality dating show. On "The Bachelor"-style series, 50 women (one from each state in the U.S.) were fighting over Kelce. Benberry was representing Kentucky on the show, and she won, but her relationship with Kelce post-show was short-lived.