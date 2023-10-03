What We Know About Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Friendship With Justin Timberlake

Since joining the Hallmark channel in 2015, Nikki DeLoach has starred in made-for-TV movies like "Love Takes Flight," "Five More Minutes," and "Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate." Before that, the actor was making a name for herself in recurring roles in shows like "North Shore" and "Awkward." Along the way, DeLoach has made some star-studded connections, becoming good friends with fellow Hallmark star Andrew Walker and having a close connection with actor Ashley Williams.

Notably, the Georgia native has also had a long-standing friendship with pop icon Justin Timberlake, with their connection reaching back to the beginning of their careers. While Timberlake was originally known as the lead vocalist of the legendary boy band *NSYNC, he has gone on to become an iconic solo artist and an established actor, winning over fans with songs like "Can't Stop the Feeling" and "Cry Me a River" and starring in films like "Trolls" and "In Time."

DeLoach and Timberlake's connection originates from their time as child actors, as both appeared in "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" as kids. Despite running in different circles these days, the two seem to have maintained their friendship throughout the years. With this in mind, here's everything we know about Nikki DeLoach's longtime friendship with Justin Timberlake.