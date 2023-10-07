Tragic Details About The Life Of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman's Leading Lady

The following article mentions suicide, sexual abuse, and mental health issues.

Jane Seymour has certainly done well in her career, working steadily in Hollywood for over 50 years. While Seymour has been acting since at least 1969, it's safe to say that her role as the Bond girl Solitaire in 1973's "Live and Let Die" is what really launched her. Seymour wasn't interested in being a sex symbol, though, and didn't even audition for it. The movie's producer instead called her agent after seeing her on "The Onedin Line." "That was not the trajectory I was looking for. I was going to go and do Shakespeare," Seymour told Entertainment Weekly.

Seymour went on to appear in over 100 movies and TV series, but her most notable role was probably Dr. Michaela Quinn on the hit TV show, "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman." It ran for six seasons between 1992 and 1998, and Seymour says it altered her life for the better. As she explained to TV Insider, "I was at the bottom of the barrel, and this [script] was just a piece of magic."

Unfortunately for Seymour, though, she hasn't always been fortunate in her personal life. Despite this, she told Prevention, "I do not live in the negative, I do not live in the past." But what has Seymour had to overcome in her past? Let's break down the tragic details of her life.