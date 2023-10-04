Sasha Obama Gave Dad Barack A Social Media Lesson He'd Never Forget

When their family moved into the White House, Maila and Sasha Obama were 10 and 7 years old, respectively. While they knew that Malia and Sasha's lives would never be "normal," Barack and Michelle focused on what they could control to give their kids a grounded upbringing. As the sisters grew, Michelle was judicious about their use of social media. When Malia was 15, she was permitted some social media use, while Sasha, who was 12, had to wait to get these privileges until she was older. Three years later, like her big sister before her, Sasha was demonstrating social media know-how, and using it to school her dad.

Curious about Snapchat, Barack asked teenage Sasha to give him a tutorial. The experience prompted the then-president to start getting philosophical on the topic. Barack was so caught up in expressing his ideas that he didn't realize Sasha was capturing the whole thing on her phone. As he recounted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Sasha captioned the video, "This is my dad lecturing us on the meaning of social media." In addition, Barack added, "She took a picture of herself sort of looking bored."

Malia and Michelle thought Sasha's post was hilarious, and the sisters were delighted to share the video with their friends. As for Barack, he stoically accepted the situation. "I am generally the brunt of every joke in the household," the former president explained on the podcast "Armchair Expert."