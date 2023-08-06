Barack Obama Prepared Sasha And Malia For California Life With A Total Dad Move

After graduating from Harvard University in 2021, Malia Obama headed to Hollywood to forge a career working with Donald Glover as a writer. Sasha Obama followed her big sister to the west coast a year later when she transferred from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California. Sasha and Malia share a deep and unique bond, and to Michelle Obama's delight, her daughters decided to live together. "It makes me feel really, really good," the former first lady informed People. "Not just that they're living together, but they're thriving together — and they're thriving on their own."

Barack Obama is also proud of his adult daughters. "They've become these marvelous young women—there's been no greater joy than that," he explained to Hello! Even so, the former president occasionally gets concerned. "He's still typical [Dad]," Michelle told People. "You think about crazy things you want to make sure you tell them. It's like, 'Remember, don't walk alone at night!'"

Since his daughters reside in California, Barack texts and emails to disseminate info on earthquakes. "In the middle of the night, he's sending some article on a 10-step plan that includes, you know, getting earthquake training and stocking up on water," Michelle divulged to NPR. While Malia and Sasha sometimes react to their dad's missives with a chuckle, they're also conscientious. According to Michelle, after reading the article, one of her daughters asked for guidance, writing, "Which of these things do you think we should do? Because it's a lot."