Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 10/9: Marlena Confronts Harris

As the weather outside turns chilly, "Days of Our Lives" fans are hunkering down as the drama on the soap heats up. Get ready because we've got a whole new week of spoilers. New faces pop up around town, power moves are made in the world of business that have dire consequences, and a fan-favorite character returns to the screen in the upcoming week.

Along with those stories, viewers can expect to see the tension between Stephanie and Alex build, Johnny and Chanel rally around Paulina as she tries to pursue Abe, and Sarah loses her resolve to stay away from Xander. Currently, the biggest storylines involve Tate and Holly becoming front-burner characters, Alex taking a job at Titan Industries, and the search for Susan Banks in London.

Here's what will happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of October 9, 2023.