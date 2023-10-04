What We Know About B&B Star Thorsten Kaye's Real-Life Romance With Soap Vet Susan Haskell

Thorsten Kaye rarely shares photos of his family or personal life on his Instagram, while his wife, Susan Haskell, doesn't have a social media presence at all. But Kaye did tell Soap Opera Digest in 2023 that when he's not on the Los Angeles set of "The Young and the Restless," he's back at home in Connecticut, where he gets to spend a more peaceful life away from all the red carpets and cameras. When asked what he did during his short break away from "The Bold and the Beautiful" in late 2022, Kaye told the publication, "We spent time in Europe. I got some things done around the house. I got to spend time with my daughters and my wife and my dogs and our hedgehog and just be here. It was very important, and it reminded me I've got to be home more."

While Kaye's on-screen character Ridge Forrester is still trying to figure out if he wants to spend the rest of his life with Brooke Logan or Taylor Hayes on "B&B," it doesn't look like Haskell is eager to return to the soap world anytime soon. The last time she was on the canvas was in 2011 on "One Life to Live." Clearly, Haskell would rather live her one life with her real husband than portray any soapy drama that might include Ridge Forrester and a love triangle.