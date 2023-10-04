What Happened To Savy After Shark Tank?

Nowadays, online retail makes it too easy to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on clothing. Setting a shopping budget is for the ultra-disciplined, but what if there was a way to name your own price? Enter "Savy," a revolutionary shopping app that lets shoppers control the market.

Disha Shidham invented the app during her last year in high school when she joined the MIT Summer Launch Program. The young entrepreneur was so invested in "Savy" that she deferred her enrollment at the University of Michigan that fall (via Shark Tank Blog). While her classmates were enjoying dorm life, Shidham built "Savy" from the ground up. The app allows buyers to input their preferred price for stylish pieces, and they'll be alerted when or if the item is eventually discounted.

Shidham pitched the app on season nine of "Shark Tank" in 2018. She proposed "Savy" as a shopping platform for buyers with "high stylistic taste, but low spending power." In her pitch, Shidam also revealed that over 1,000 merchants had joined the platform to service 2,000 users. Clothing merchants on "Savy" ranged from small boutiques to retailers, and users would be alerted when an item dropped to their proposed price. Despite this college student's innovative approach to online shopping, "Savy" wasn't all too compelling for the Sharks.